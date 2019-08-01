Australian booksellers petitioned to pull ‘conversion therapy’ titles

Equality Australia have launched a petition calling on Australian booksellers to remove titles promoting harmful LGBTIQ “conversion therapy”.

The group’s call comes after Amazon recently agreed to remove “conversion therapy” books from sale in their online store following an 80,000-signature petition.

Now Equality Australia are petitioning Australian retailers to follow suit.

“Angus & Robertson and Dymocks are both continuing to sell books by the ‘Father of Conversion Therapy’, Joseph Nicolosi,” the petition reads.

“This is an unacceptable risk of harm to young people who could find his texts in their bookstores.

“Nicolosi was a psychologist and his books continue to be listed as medical textbooks, even though medical associations around the world agree that his methods are harmful and don’t work.

“Nicolosi’s books have been used to justify these ‘therapies’ in Australia and caused direct harm to people here.”

Titles by Nicolosi including A Parent’s Guide to Preventing Homosexuality and Reparative Therapy of Male Homosexuality were available to buy on Dymocks’ website as of Thursday morning.

Digital copies of Nicolosi’s Reparative Therapy of Male Homosexuality and Healing Homosexuality: Case Stories of Reparative Therapy were also available from Angus & Robertson’s website on Thursday.

‘Primary source of conversion therapy ideology’

Major medical bodies around the world have discredited and condemned “gay conversion” or “ex-gay” therapies as dangerous and harmful. Last year, a report revealed the long-term harm the therapies inflicted on Australian survivors.

Nathan Despott is co-leader of Brave Network, a support group for survivors of SOCE, or Sexual Orientation Change Efforts. He said books falsely promoting any “cure” for homosexuality were directly responsible for suicides of LGBTIQ people.

“The books are the primary source of the ideology, the glue that holds it all together,” he said.

“They are most potent and harmful part of LGBTQ conversion practices. They produce mental health anguish and tear families apart.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown urged Australians to add their signature to the petition.

“So-called conversion therapy causes profound psychological harm to LGBT people,” she said.

“Yet bookstores in Australia are selling ‘medical’ texts promoting these dangerous and discredited practices.”

Earlier this year, Google removed an app promoting harmful “gay conversion” practices from its Play Store after months of pressure.

Apple and Amazon took it down four months earlier after pressure from LGBTIQ groups and politicians.

