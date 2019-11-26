Australian BDSM pup’s former lover is suing Channel 10’s The Project

A gay BDSM “master” whose “slave” died after dangerous silicone testicle injections is suing Channel 10 over a report on The Project he claims portrayed him as a murderer.

Australian-born Jack Chapman (pictured, left), also known as Tank Hafertepen, was in a polyamorous master-slave relationship with five other men in the US.

Advertisements

As part of the fetish relationship, Dylan Hafertepen (pictured, right) acted as the “master” and the others, including Jack, acted as his submissive “pups.”

Jack blogged online about his of extreme body modifications while he was with the group. This included steroids and dangerous saline and silicone injections to dramatically enlarge his penis and testicles.

In October 2018, Jack died from “silicone embolism syndrome” and lung complications as a result of the injections.

Last November, The Project profiled Jack Chapman and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The lengthy report, by journalist Hamish Macdonald, contained footage of Dylan Hafertepen attending the home of Tank’s grieving mother where covert cameras had been set up.

Lynda Chapman allegedly told Hafertepen the cameras were set up to capture Jack’s coming wake.

In a dramatic confrontation, Chapman accused Hafertepen of being “wholly and solely responsible for my son’s death”. She also asked why her son’s will had recently been changed.

Dylan Hafertepen is suing Channel 10 for defamation

Dylan Hafertepen is now suing, telling the Federal Court in Sydney that The Project‘s “over-sensationalised” report defamed him in several ways, AAP reported.

He claims the network wrongfully portrayed him as endangering Chapman’s life by introducing him to dangerous body manipulation and BDSM master/servant role play.

Hafertepen also argues he was wrongfully portrayed as engaging in domestic violence and obtaining the silicone Chapman injected into his testicles.

He claims Ten caused harm by deceiving him into the interview under false pretences and without informing him the footage would be aired.

“It’s a very serious allegation – causing the death of his partner in order to inherit his money,” Hafertepen’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou told the court.

Advertisements

“This broadcast, it will be the applicant’s case, was republished worldwide and caused him to lose a senior position working for Google.”

Channel 10’s barrister Lyndelle Barnett said the network will defend the report on the grounds that it was true and subject to qualified privilege, according to AAP.

“This is a very serious case, with very serious imputations,” Ten’s barrister Lyndelle Barnett said.

“Any truth defence will be very detailed.”

The case is expected to return to court on February 11.

Lynda Chapman also suing for son Jack Chapman’s wrongful death

It comes two months after Lynda Chapman herself sued Dylan Hafertepen and her son’s other BDSM partners for wrongful death and negligence.

Speaking to Buzzfeed last year, Dylan denied forcing Tank to get the dangerous silicone injections that led to his death.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.