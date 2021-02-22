Shocking doco ‘Framing Britney Spears’ gets Australian airdate

The buzzed-about new documentary Framing Britney Spears finally has an airdate in Australia.

The documentary, produced by the New York Times, recounts the pop icon’s rise to fame, public breakdown and subsequent court battles for freedom.

In 2008, a judge put Britney under a conservatorship, a legal guardianship arrangement, after her high-profile breakdown left her hospitalised.

Conservatorships involve a guardian managing the financial and personal affairs of someone incapable of making the decisions on their own.

Britney’s arrangement put her financial assets, estate, and personal assets under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer.

In the years since, Britney has made several attempts to end the conservatorship. However a court has rejected all of them.

As recently as November, Britney has demanded in court that her father be removed from the conservatorship.

Framing Britney Spears examines the singer’s life and career, as well as the conservatorship and the media’s treatment of her.

The doco “re-examines Britney’s career and offers a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship, capturing the unsavoury dimensions of the American pop-star machine,” a synopsis reads.

‘The loudest #FreeBritney voices are queer voices’

Britney Spears’ years-long conservatorship has also mobilised the #FreeBritney movement. The group of fans concerned about Britney and questioning the legal arrangement.

In one early moment in Framing Britney Spears, activist Kevin Wu stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during a “FreeBritney” rally.

“She gave me permission to be myself growing up as a gay boy in suburban Virginia. Britney gave me the power to be who I am,” he says through a megaphone.

Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark, who identifies as queer, said that scene is in the film’s first three minutes deliberately.

“[It’s] because so many of the loudest voices in the #FreeBritney movement are queer voices,” she said.

“Britney can’t choose where she lives, she can’t sign a check, she can’t sign a contract. She can’t choose what to do with her money.

“I do think that’s why people have such a deep connection to her.

“She’s still being told who she can be and what she can do, on an exponential level.”

Framing Britney Spears is airing on Australian free-to-air TV at 9pm on Tuesday March 2 on Nine.

