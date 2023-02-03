Australian AIDS drama In Our Blood is coming soon to ABC

New Australian musical drama series In Our Blood, exploring the radical Aussie response to HIV/AIDS in the early 1980’s, is coming to the ABC soon.

The four-part Australian musical drama stars Tim Draxl (above right), Oscar Leal (above left), Matt Day, Jada Alberts, Nicholas Brown and Anna McGahan.

In Our Blood explores how Australians across politics, medicine and queer communities reacted to AIDS to stop HIV spreading.

With moral crusaders and public panic but no cure in sight, they all realise they must all work together in order to save thousands of lives.

The new TV drama, created by Adriano Cappelleta, is based on his play Never Let Me Go.

Adriano says In Our Blood is his “love letter” to all the heroes from the 1980s AIDS crisis.

“I grew up in the shadow of AIDS, I was afraid to come out,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I didn’t have a fun romantic adolescence – I feared for my life.

“But what was it like for the people who lived it? A few years ago I decided to find out and what I discovered was a remarkable story of courage and sheer fabulous humanity.

“So proud to announce #InOurBloodTV, a musical drama series inspired by the legendary crusaders, advocates and health workers who led Australia’s radical response to AIDS in the 80s.

“This is the story of what we got right.”

Tim Draxl talks In Our Blood role

Actor Tim Draxl, who is gay, told The Australian he plays a senior adviser to the Health Minister in the “incredible” true story.

“The thing I really took from it was what happens when you empower people rather than dictating to them,” Tim explained.

“When you empower people to take control of their own situation and then give them the support, they inevitably fly.

“The rate of success is so much higher, and that is what Australia did in the 1980s.”

The actor said during filming, “the directors, a lot of the crew, most of the cast, certainly anyone playing a gay role, were all gay.”

“It was just the most beautiful and liberating time,” he said.

“It was genuine representation of people who are actually living that experience.”

80s AIDS epidemic drama was shot in Queensland

In Our Blood was shot around Brisbane and South East Queensland.

In October, QNews.com.au revealed Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel was transformed into iconic Sydney 80s nightclub Patchs during filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriano Cappelletta (@adrianocappelletta)

ABC Head of Drama Sally Riley described the new series as a “genre-defying take on an important and inspiring story.” The musical drama is also set against the anthemic songs of the time, producer Nathan Mayfield shared.

“In Our Blood is inspired by those in government, the LGBTQIA+ community, and also benevolent supporters who together led the world in their response to AIDS in the 80s,” Nathan said.

The ABC has confirmed In Our Blood will screen soon, but is still yet to confirm an airdate.

Meanwhile, for Sydney WorldPride, the ABC is screening parts of the mega-festival live as it begins in Sydney this month.

The ABC will broadcast the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24 and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 25.

