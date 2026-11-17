Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR) and Trans Day of Resistance are annual observances to honour the memory of trans lives lost to discrimination, and to protest the ongoing violence towards the trans community. Below you’ll find as list of vigils and events happening around the country on both days, along with a look at the week’s news for the trans community.
TDOR was started in 1999 by American advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a candlelight vigil, to remember Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman killed in Massachusetts in 1998.
The day is traditionally observed on the 20th of November worldwide, at the end of Trans Visibility Week, with members of the community and allies coming together at vigils to remember those lost to anti-trans violence.
On the 21st of November, the community will also come together to rally against the ongoing violence and oppression of trans people for Trans Day of Resistance.
Related content:
- Largest study of its kind finds 97% of trans teens on hormone therapy don’t regret it
- Australia’s peak medical research body backs puberty blockers for trans youth
- One Nation promise to reverse trans rights if elected in Victoria
A week of news for the trans community at a glance
This year, the two days of observance come amid significant developments in trans legislation and research, both in Australia and worldwide, as well as ongoing threats to trans rights.
In just the past week alone, there have been a mix of research wins and targeted attacks — a reminder of why both remembrance and resistance are so important.
National Health and Medical Research Council report recommends puberty blockers
The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) released a report this week recommending that puberty blockers remain a clinical option for certain young trans and gender diverse people with gender dysphoria, following a review from the Australian Government.
Puberty blockers are gonadotropin-releasing hormone injections that pause aspects of physical development by suppressing sex hormones, and can be prescribed for young people with gender dysphoria.
The Queensland and Northern Territory Governments have banned the prescription of puberty blockers for people under 18 in the public health system.
Peak medical bodies and LGBTQIA+ organisations have condemned these bans and called for gender affirming healthcare to be reinstated for young people. These calls have been backed up by the report, which outlines that withholding care to ‘wait and see’ as puberty progresses “can affect the young person’s physical and mental health, wellbeing, and ability to function”.
Though the report is an encouraging step forward in advocating for accessible trans healthcare in Australia, we have to remember that it its guidance is advisory rather than legal. States and territories will still have the final say on implementation.
Study finds 97% of trans teens on hormone therapy don’t regret it
A new study published by JAMA Pediatrics surveyed 376 transgender and gender-diverse people, to explore the degrees of satisfaction, regret, and harm reported by trans and gender-diverse participants who initiated testosterone or estrogen therapy (hormone therapy) as youth.
The study, which is the largest study of its kind to date, found that the majority of transgender and gender diverse teenagers on hormone therapy don’t regret their decision.
One Nation promises to walk back trans rights in Victoria
One Nation announced on Monday that they would amend the Equal Opportunity Act to restore biological definitions of women and men, to “protect women and girls” if elected.
Deputy leader Colleen Harkin said the change would prioritise “biological sex over gender identity in law, policy and practice”.
If One Nation succeeded in amending the Act, trans and gender diverse Victorians escaping family violence could be turned away from the same services designed to keep people safe.
The Victorian Pride Lobby has condemned the attack, calling out Harkin and the party’s language about trans and gender diverse people abhorrent and its policy a rollback of hard-won equality rights.
“Everyone, including women and girls, deserves to be safe,” said Victorian Pride Lobby Co-convenor Gregory Storer.
Trans Day of Remembrance Vigils
This year, Trans Day of Remembrance will be observed with vigils in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. All are free to attend, but you can register to show your interest.
Victoria
Melbourne
Fitzroy Town Hall, 5:30pm – 8pm.
Presented by Transgender Victoria with support from the City of Yarra and Yarra Libraries. Features Auslan interpretation, a family space, and a sensory space.
Find more information and register here.
New South Wales
Sydney
The Gender Centre, Marrickville, 5pm.
Community gathering and service of reflection.
Find more information and register here.
Lismore
Flow Lismore, 4-6pm.
Organised by ACON Northern Rivers. Venue is wheelchair accessible.
Find more information and register here.
Queensland
Brisbane
Fortitude Valley / Wilson’s Outlook, 6pm.
Attendees will meet at Open Doors Youth Service, Fortitude Valley at 6pm to eat together, and walk to Wilson’s Outlook at 7pm for the vigil.
Organised by Open Doors Youth Service.
Find more information and register here.
Western Australia
Perth
Queens Gardens, 6pm-8pm.
Organised by Transfolk WA, featuring community speakers and performances.
Australian Capital Territory
Canberra
Civic Square, 6pm-8pm.
Organised by Trans Justice Canberra and the Trans Solidarity Network Canberra.
Find more information and register here.
South Australia
Adelaide
Diverse-City, 6pm-7:20pm.
Part of Feast Festival, organised by SA Rainbow Advocacy Alliance, TransMascSA, TransFemmeSA, and the Trans Justice Project Adelaide.
Find more information and register here.
View this post on Instagram
Trans Day of Resistance Rallies
Trans Day of Resistance is a day to turn towards action, to prevent ongoing violence and oppression of trans people. Rallies will be held to show solidarity and share our demands for the resistance of trans oppression in Australia.
This year, the Brisbane rally was organised by the grassroots activist collective Queer Solidarity Magandjin (QSM). The group has several key demands, including the removal of discrimination exemptions, the removal of trans women from men’s prisons, getting cops out of communities, fully funded and free gender-affirming healthcare, expanded domestic violence support services.
QSM have called out the carceral justice system in particular for its continued harassment, abuse, and restriciton of life-saving healthcare for people in custody.
“We stand in solidarity with transgender people, particularly transgender women and trans people of colour,” says QSM Secretary, Kleon Toffetti.
“We remember and honour those from our community who are sadly no longer with us. We affirm our relentless support for trans and gender-diverse people in our society and will not stop fighting until we achieve liberation.”
New South Wales
Sydney
Pride Square, Newtown, 4pm.
Hosted by Pride in Protest.
Victoria
Melbourne
State Library of Victoria, CBD, 5pm. Organised by Trans Action Network.
Western Australia
Perth
Yagan Square, 5pm.
Organised by QLB.
Queensland
Brisbane
Queens Gardens, 11am.
Organised by Queer Solidarity Magandjin (QSM).
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or at QLife.org.au. Lifeline 13 11 14. Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800. Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.