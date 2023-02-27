The Australian government is creating a fund to push for LGBTQIA+ rights and equality in the Asia-Pacific region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has confirmed.

Senator Wong will speak about the new equality fund in a speech at the Sydney WorldPride’s Human Rights Conference this week. The three-day event starts in Sydney on Wednesday (March 1).

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the money will support LGBTQIA+ civil society organisations and human rights defenders, international partnerships and networks.

In the Asia-Pacific, social stigma, violence and legal discrimination persist. Consensual homosexual relations are illegal in many countries.

“We recognise that to act meaningfully, we must act in support and alignment with those on the ground,” Senator Wong told the Herald.

“We will listen to the voices, views and priorities of LGBTQIA+ human rights defenders and civil society.”

The fund will have an initial allocation of $3.5 million this year.

Senator Wong said she had asked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to consult across the region “to identify the areas in which we are best equipped to make a difference”.

Australia’s spend far below other countries

A report co-authored by Equality Australia found Australia’s $700,000 spend in 2019-20 on LGBTQIA+ rights work abroad was far below other countries.

The Netherlands, Sweden and Canada spent $75 million, $34 million and $25 million respectively.

“[This funding] marks the first time Australia has committed to a long-term strategy and dedicated funding to help LGBTQIA+ people in our region address social stigma and legal discrimination,” Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said.

Anna said the region’s human rights groups in the region are achieving change despite limited resources, and need our support.

“To meet the urgent need in Asia and the Pacific, more funding will be needed in the near future,” she said.

“But this is an important and historic first step. It demonstrates the federal government’s commitment going forward to LGBTQIA+ human rights in our region.”

Australian government ‘missing in action for decades’

Just.Equal Australia also welcomed Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s announcement but said more was needed, both abroad and at home.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia has been missing in action on LGBTIQA+ rights for decades,” spokesperson Brian Grieg said.

“This is partly why so many countries in our region still retain criminal laws against homosexuality. So few of the countries have LGBTIQA+ anti-discrimination protections.”

Brian Grieg added the federal government must do the same at home in Australia.

He said the government has repeatedly refused to appoint an LGBTIQA+ Commissioner to the Australian Human Rights Commission.

This is despite there being commissioners for sex, race, disability, age, youth and Indigenous Australians.

“There is a double standard here, with the Government rightly funding LGBTIQA+ advocacy in our region, but failing to take this discrimination seriously in Australia,” Brian said.

“The only LGBTIQA+ policy officer at the AHRC was made redundant due to funding cuts. This left the Commission with no-one to focus on our rights for the first time in decades.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.