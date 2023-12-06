Australia returning to Eurovision Song Contest in 2024

Australia is officially returning to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

Overnight, Eurovision listed us among the 37 countries confirmed to compete in the next edition of the music competition in Malmö, Sweden in May.

It’s the first confirmation of Australia’s return after a five-year agreement with Eurovision bosses the European Broadcast Union (EBU) expired in 2023.

Australia was initially invited to participate as a one-off for Eurovision’s 60th anniversary in 2015.

In subsequent years, we received special invitations to join until a formal, five-year contract was signed in 2019.

That contract expired this year. Most recently, in September, our broadcaster SBS said “discussions are continuing” about Australia’s future in the competition.

SBS and local producers Blink TV haven’t yet confirmed any plans for our song selection for 2024, after the axing of the Australia Decides concert in 2022.

37 broadcasters will be #UnitedByMusic in Malmö 2024 for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/szIQIz05Wu — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) December 5, 2023

Voyager represented Australia at Eurovision 2023

This year was the 40th year of SBS broadcasting the cult, camp music competition to Aussies. Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey have hosted SBS’ Eurovision telecast since 2017.

Earlier this year, the UK hosted the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Australia’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest pick prog metal group Voyager were the first band we’ve sent to represent us.

After performing in host city Liverpool, Voyager made it through the Second Semi-Final and achieved an impressive top-ten finish in the Grand Final. The band secured 9th place with a total of 151 points.

