Australia is sending our first band to Eurovision 2023

Jordan Hirst
Voyager will represent Australia at Eurovision 2023
Image: Michael Dann/SBS

Australian synth-metal band Voyager will be the first music group to represent us at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with song Promise.

Broadcaster SBS has announced the Perth band was picked internally for the 67th annual Eurovision, after the axing of our Australia Decides selection concert on the Gold Coast.

Eurovision 2023 is in Liverpool in the UK, with the British city taking over on behalf of 2022 winner, wartorn Ukraine.

WA band Voyager has had their sights set on Eurovision since Australia first joined back in 2015.

In last year’s Eurovision: Australia Decides, Voyager competed and led the public vote with song Dreamer. But the band missed out when the jury tipped the tally towards winner Sheldon Riley.

Now the band have been picked in broadcaster SBS and production company Blink TV’s internal selection process.

Singer Danny Estrin said, “As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle. Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth!

“Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it’s one of our best yet.

“We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state.

“Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”

40th year of Eurovision Song Contest in Australia

Last year, Sheldon Riley made it to the final and finished 15th at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy. Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their song Stefania.

The UK finished second with British singer Sam Ryder’s Space Man.

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) bosses quickly ruled Ukraine out from hosting “with deep regret” due to “safety and security issues” amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

The UK’s BBC later confirmed that Liverpool was 2023 host city.

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will again host our coverage of the contest in May on SBS.

This year is the 40th year of SBS broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest to Aussies.

It’s the eighth year we’ve taken part.

