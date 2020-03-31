$5m in arts grants available during COVID-19 pandemic

The Australia Council for the Arts has announced millions in grants for local artists and arts organisations hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Council’s new Resilience Fund will provide around $5 million in funding to those in the creative arts sector during the pandemic.

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette said the arts funding body last week repurposed “all available uncommitted funds” to respond.

“The Resilience Fund [will] provide immediate relief to Australian artists, arts workers and arts organisations and support their livelihoods, practice and operations,” he said.

Collette announced the Council will put the money into three new programs, titled Survive, Adapt, and Create.

The Survive category will give small grants to offset or recoup financial losses due to cancelled activity.

The Adapt funding will provide grants for individuals and organisations to explore new operating models.

The Create grants will allow individuals and organisations to create artistic work and develop creative responses in a time of disruption.

The Australia Council will open applications for the Resilience Fund on Friday (April 3). More details will be available at the website from Friday.

COVID-19 shutdown’s ‘catastrophic’ impact on arts community

In recent weeks, escalating coronavirus restrictions have shut down venues and forced organisers to cancel numerous events.

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette described the impact on the arts community as “catastrophic”.

“Venues have shut their doors with little or no notice. Organisations have been forced to cancel their programs and activities,” he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of arts workers have had significant negative impacts to their immediate and future livelihoods.

“The flow-on effect is immense for the broader community and economy.

“The rapid disappearance of Australian creative work from our lives will also have a major social and cultural impact in both the short and long term.”

