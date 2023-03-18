VIC

Australia 2023: NAZIs join TERFs on city streets

Destiny Rogers
Nazi superterf keen-minshull
Image: Patrick Lenton Twitter

WTF Australia! Who would ever have believed that in Australia 2023 we would see balaclava-clad men performing the Nazi salute out front of a people’s parliament? But that happened today when 30 members of the Nationalist Socialist Movement protested in support of SuperTerf Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

Approximately 400 people turned up at the Victorian Parliament in support of Keen-Minshull’s TerfFest. But at least twice as many counterprotesters opposed the rabid rightwing rally.

The chant used against Keen-Minshull around Australia took on a special resonance with today’s open display of Nazi support.

“Posie Parker, you can’t hide. You’ve got Nazis on your side.”

(Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull sometimes identifies as Posie Parker.)

Keen-Minshull has frequently been associated with members of the far-right in both the UK and the US. At a rally in Newcastle upon Tyne on 15 January 2023, a speaker referred to the big lie “first described by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf.”

Lisa Morgan went on to say that “The big lie is that trans women are women.”

Katherine Deves

Of course, Katherine Deves who spoke with Keen-Minshull in Sydney last week, previously apologised for claiming that anti-transgender activism was equivalent to “standing up against the Holocaust.” Deves appeared with Keen-Minshull alongside their Nazi saluting supporters in Melbourne today.

Shameful behaviour of Victorian Police

Counterprotesters complained on social media about the rough treatment accorded to pro-trans protestors by the police. In contrast, police appeared protective of the Nazi saluters and TERFS supporting SuperTerf Keen-Minshull.

Also: Greens MP Stephen Bates wanted Posie Parker’s Australian visa cancelled.

