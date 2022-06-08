Austin Butler shines in Elvis movie at Gold Coast premiere

The Gold Coast came alive on the weekend as it played host to the stars of the new Elvis movie, including Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Baz Luhrmann.

Fans swamped Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast for the chance to see the stars of the movie.

The film delivered a powerful and moving tribute to the King of Rock and Roll that had everyone talking.

The Elvis premiere shines on the Gold Coast

It doesn’t get much bigger than a Baz Luhrmann film premiere and Elvis was no exception.

The Pacific Fair cinemas were transformed on Saturday as hundreds turned up to watch the new Elvis movie and the chance to meet its stars.

Leading the red carpet arrivals on the night were the films stars Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge and Tom Hanks.

They were joined by director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, award winning costume designer, Catherine Martin.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk opened the festivities in the transformed Event Cinemas foyer before speeches by Hanks, Luhrmann and the rest of the stars.

Bright, vibrant and fast paced

From the opening moments of the film Elvis clearly shines as a Baz Luhrmann film.

Bright, vibrant and fast paced, Baz launches us headfirst into the life of Elvis Presley and submerges the viewer in his life.

Telling a story that is so well known is a challenge, one that Baz Luhrmann meets head on.

Rather than documenting the stars life from birth to death the viewer is introduced to the star just as his career is taking off, with flashbacks to his childhood informing the narrative.

The central focus of the film is the relationship between Elvis and his manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) who discovers the star and guides his journey to success.

Tom Hanks is exceptional and almost unrecognisable is his role as the mentor to the King of Rock n Roll.

The insight into his influence on the success of the singer is fascinating viewing.

Austin Butler shines as Elvis Presley

While every actor is exceptional, vidid and real in their role, none shine more than Austin Butler in his role as Elvis.

Butler delivers an absolutely extraordinary performance.

It is undoubtedly the performance of his career and one that will ultimately define him for years to come.

Austin Butler truly embodies the role in every single moment.

From his steely, moody gaze, sultry pouting lips to the iconic hip thrusting and genre defining voice, Austin Butler is every bit Elvis Presley.

Adding to the colourful, vibrant film is one of the most iconic parts of Elvis’ career, the costumes.

Catherine Martin and her team have crafted an amazing array of costumes that adorn the star.

From Elvis, to his band members and friends, each costume pops and shines in their own right.

None more than the iconic bodysuits, which appear in a variety of stunning colours.

Elvis truly is a perfect tribute to the life of the King of Rock n Roll, superbly directed and performed by an unforgettable cast.

Elvis is out in Australian cinemas on June 23rd.

Watch the trailer below.