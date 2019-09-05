Aussiebum blames hacker for Twitter controversy

Australian underwear brand AussieBum has apologised to Twitter fans and blamed a hacker for “liking” tweets by US President Donald Trump.

Twitter users noticed last weekend the brand’s official Twitter account liked seven 28 tweets from President Donald Trump that called refugees “illegals,” accused the media of “massive dishonesty” and called Puerto Rico “one of the most corrupt places on Earth”.

Advertisements

Aussiebum markets to the the LGBTIQ community and have supported marriage equality campaigns in the past. Because of this, the brand’s Twitter followers asked for an explanation.

“Do you think it’s a marketer gone rogue or a statement of support from the brand?” one person asked.

“What’s up with the Trump love? You make your money on the backs of LGBT+ men in the US, yet apparently support a criminal autocrat that invites violence against us?” another wrote.

After Twitter followers brought the situation to attention, Aussiebum said: “This was a really bad joke played by someone who unfortunately managed to hack into our Tweeter account. This has now been addressed and fixed.”

Another tweet added: “Sorry for this! We found out that our account was compromised for a short period of time and someone thought it was funny to like Donald Trump.

“We have now corrected this and secured our account.”

Trump administration argues gay or trans discrimination is legal

US President Donald Trump’s administration has an appalling LGBTIQ rights record.

The administration has attacked and undermined the LGBTIQ community in healthcare, employment, retail, education, the military, and other areas.

Most recently, the US Justice Department told the Supreme Court firing employees for being gay or transgender is legal because they aren’t protected under a law prohibiting “sex discrimination”.

Hi there- sorry for this! We found out that our account was compromised for a short period of time and someone thought it was funny to like Donald Trump. We have now corrected this and secured our account. Cheers, aussieBum Team — aussieBum (@aussieBum) September 3, 2019

@aussieBum seriously I will unfollow this account if you keep liking Tweets from the fascist president Donald Trump — Ben Watson (@Real_Bendi) August 30, 2019

Whats with the recent ❤️-ing of Trump Posts? I really hope your account got hacked… — セイシロウ (@LacanFan) August 29, 2019

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.