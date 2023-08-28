Entertainment

Aussie WWII dramedy While The Men Are Away is very queer

Jordan Hirst
Three women in WWII comedy While the Men are Away on SBS
Image: SBS

SBS has released A trailer for the new queer revisionist historical dramedy series While The Men Are Away.

It’s 1940s Australia. The country’s at war. And nearly all of the men have gone away for a while, a pretty exciting proposition for anyone who isn’t a man.

And in a rural Australian town, a group of women are taking the reins of their community.

The SBS series follows Italian immigrant Frankie (Michela De Rossi), who’s left in charge of her suffering apple farm after her husband leaves (or does he?).

During the war, Australia formed the Women’s Land Army (AWLA) to recruit volunteers to tackle labour shortages on farms.

So Frankie enlists two AWLA recruits, city girls Gwen and Esther, to help her with the farm’s annual apple harvest.

Together, the women all undergo a crash course in race relations, rural politics, spirituality, farming and sex.

The characters find each other and for a glorious moment in time, get a taste of a life of promise, hope and acceptance.

But can the women’s improbable freedom and kinship survive beyond the war?

Women's Land Army in WWII comedy While the Men are Away on SBS

While The Men Are Away is streaming on September 27

Co-creators Alexandra Burke and Lisa Shaunessy said While The Men Are Away “tackles aspects of our history that have so often been left off the page”.

“We know audiences will connect with these (not so historical) characters, and be inspired to make a good fist of it, as the Women’s Land Army always did,” they said.

SBS Commissioning Editor Julie Eckersley describes the show as “an irreverent, witty and queer celebration of social outsiders, and the revolution of being who you really are.”

All eight episodes of While The Men Are Away stream on SBS On Demand on Wednesday, September 27, with new episodes on SBS each week.

Watch the trailer below:

