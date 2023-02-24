Australian cabaret drag diva Trevor Ashley is on the lineup of the next season of drag singing competition series Queen of the Universe.

The show is back for a second season and sees 10 drag queens sing – using their real voices – for the big title and a cash prize of $250,000.

The new crop of queens are from around the world. They’re from Italy, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, as well as the UK and US.

“Trevor Ashley is a seasoned theater queen who’s been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years,” Trevor’s bio reads.

“Despite her many career successes (including winning the Aussie equivalent of the Tony Award), this is her first televised singing competition.

“The diva from Down Under is ready to deliver!”

Trevor and the other nine competitors will sing for judges Mel B, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, and Trixie Mattel.

Also in the Queen of the Universe season two cast are:

Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy)

Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Jazell Royale (Orlando, Florida, US)

Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Maxi (Manila, Philippines)

Militia Scunt (San Francisco, California, US)

Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico)

Viola (Coventry, England, UK)

Season one of the singing competition series saw bearded Australian performer Gingzilla compete and Brazil’s Grag Queen ultimately take the crown.

Queen of the Universe season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, March 31.

Sydney is in the house! 🇦🇺 @Trevor_Ashley joins #QueenOfTheUniverse Season 2 – streaming FRIDAY MARCH 31 on @paramountplus! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SRmt9lw7uE — Queen Of The Universe (@queenofuniverse) February 22, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.