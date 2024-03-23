Aussie star threatened over tell-all memoir Rebel Rising

Rebel Wilson claims a Hollywood star threatened her after she telegraphed plans to call out his bad behaviour in her soon-to-be-released memoire Rebel Rising.

Rebel said on Instagram today that she dedicated a whole chapter of Rebel Rising to a “massive a**hole” she worked with in Hollywood.

“Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Rebel went on to say that she will name the ‘a**hole’ in the book.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don’t work with a**holes’. I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical.’

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy. Chapter on said a**hole – it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole.”

Rebel Rising drops April 2, so we only need survive April Fools Day to learn who shes talking about.

