Aussie star Levi Miller shines in new film Streamline by EP Ian Thorpe

Gritty Australian film Streamline is set for its world premiere this September and it features some big names. Ian Thorpe serves as one of the executive producers of the film, which stars a string of familiar faces from Home & Away to Hollywood.

Streamline set for success

With months til its release date the film is already heralding rave reviews.

Described as “A vividly realised coming of age story” Streamline chronicles the journey of young swimming prodigy Ben played by Levi Miller.

On the cusp of swimming success Bens life slowly starts to unravel.

After his father is released from prison Ben grapples with balancing his life of perfection in the pool and the chaos of his personal life.

The first two minute preview provides a captivating look into this gritty story.

Dark, mysterious and fast paced the trailer gives off a strong feel of the 2016 ABC hit Barracuda.

If this glimpse is anything to go by Streamline will have audiences talking worldwide.

Ian Thorpe returns to our screens

Ian Thorpe has definitely kept his name in the spotlight since becoming Australia’s golden boy in the pool.

After coming out in 2014 he has maintained a presence in the media including advocating for marriage equality and opposing the religious discrimination bill.

However Ian Thorpe has also had his fair share of time in front of the camera.

Outside of his hosting duties he’s appeared on numerous programs including judging Top Model and a 2017 documentary on bullying in schools.

Not forgetting the ill fated Undercover Angels. Sadly this piece of Australian television history was never spoken of again.

It’s no surprise that Streamline will see an appearance by Thorpie on screen.

Chances are it may only be a fleeting view of the star, given his role for the film lies behind the screen this time as one of the executive producers.

Instead Thorpie has enlisted a strong cast to lead the film.

Levi Miller who plays the films protagonist Ben has a string of Hollywood credits to his name including the lead role of Peter in 2015’s Pan.

Joining Miller on screen are Jason Isaacs, known for his iconic role of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

Jake Ryan, formerly of Home & Away also joins the film providing another familiar face to this talented cast.

Rounding out the cast is Laura Gordon who also brings an international resume to the film.

Streamline is set for release September 2nd 2021.

Watch the full trailer below.

