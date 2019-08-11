Aussie star JayR Tinaco is a standout in Netflix’s ‘Another Life’

The latest Aussie to make it in Hollywood grew up in regional Queensland. JayR Tinaco stars in the new Netflix show Another Life. JayR’s Instagram profile defiantly states, “Not conforming & never will,” coupled with a Rainbow Pride flag.

An alien spacecraft lands on Earth, but contrary to what we’d expect, no reptilian humanoid overlords emerge to colonise the planet.

Advertisements

Imagine that! “Take me to your leaders.” Who wants to admit to aliens that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are world leaders? Do aliens piss themselves laughing? We’d find out.

But I digress. In Another Life, earthbound scientists attempt to communicate with the spacecraft, while a crew heads into space bound for the distant planet where the alien craft perhaps originated.

Part of the crew of that expedition is psychologist and medic Zayn Petrossian played by Aussie JayR Tinaco in the Netflix series.

The gender nonconforming Zayn goes by the pronoun ze and their role as psychologist is essential. Space, as we all know, is a dangerous place, especially when you venture there in a sci-fi series.

There’s the standard sci-fi ritual of one calamity averted only to be eclipsed by an even worse. And of course, what is space if not a place where in the face of impending doom, you pause to squabble over trifles.

Add to that the pursuit of lust on this particular mission – and not only the usual hetero couplings either. There’s more than a little diversity at play here. Critics seem divided over Another Life.

Not me. I loved it. The non-stop OTT and continual WTF moments did it for me, and those who’ve previewed the entire first series, claim it builds from the first episode.

JayR Tinaco built a great reputation as an actor in Australia appearing in 2014’s Drown and on Rake.

In the US, JayR previously appeared in Always Be My Maybe.

On Instagram JayR said, “I can’t wait for the world to see this crazy show. All I can say is — strap in and get ready for lift off.”

Expect to see a lot more of this outstanding Aussie actor in the future.

Advertisements

Another Life is available to stream on Netflix now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.