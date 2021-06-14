Aussie singer G Flip comes out as non-binary

Australian singer-songwriter and local queer favourite G Flip has come out as non-binary in a social media post.

The Melbourne singer-songwriter, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, took to Instagram on Sunday night with the news.

G Flip explained they will use they/them pronouns going forward, and also posted a series of adorable photos from their childhood.

“I’m non-binary mother f–kers!” they wrote.

“Big props to those who have been educating and advocating for the ENBY community the last few years.

“Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life.

“Gonna use they/them pronouns from now on too.”

G Flip added, “I’m still the exact same person.

“Non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie… also go pies.”

(That would be G Flip’s favourite footy team, the Collingwood Magpies.)

G Flip performed at the 2021 Mardi Gras parade

G Flip released their debut album About Us in 2019.

Last October, the singer released the beautiful queer “love anthem” You & I which featured queer couples embracing each other in the music video.

In February, G Flip told The New Daily they receive “lots of messages” from queer young people telling them their music has given them the confidence to come out.

“That’s so lovely to hear because for [older generations], we never had that growing up,” they said.

“So now that we’re so out there on the radio and on TV and in the media and same-sex relationships are put in front of our eyes, it’s so good, and so needed.”

In March, G Flip performed at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

The singer joined the parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground and performed their song Queen atop a throne on TikTok’s parade float.

