Aussie Sam Reid returns in Interview with the Vampire season 2

The fangtastically gay drama Interview with the Vampire has finally returned for a second season.

The TV series is the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic horror novel of the same name.

In 2022, the first season of Interview with the Vampire introduced Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Australian actor Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) and their “epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.”

The new TV series makes the two characters a couple and the entire show is so much gayer than the 1994 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

In the present day, Louis is telling his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). In 1910 New Orleans, the gay Black man met the enigmatic stranger Lestat. He offers Louis the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion.

Halfway through the first episode of season one, the two men consummate their relationship in a vampire sex scene that you have to see to believe.

The vampire couple later take in teenager Claudia (Bailey Bass), but the longer the vampire family stays together, the more wild things become.

Interview with the Vampire season two

We’ve been waiting so long for season two of Interview with the Vampire, delayed by the writer’s strike. New episodes are finally dropping weekly on streaming service AMC+.

The new season picks up right after those big twists in the bloody season one finale, set in 1940.

In the first episodes of season two, Louis and Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles) leave Lestat behind and flee to Europe.

They’re on a search for Old World Vampires, which they find in Paris at the Theatre Des Vampires.

There, Louis meets vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). The pair have a love affair that has devastating consequences both in the past and the future.

New episodes of Interview with the Vampire are streaming weekly in Australia on AMC+.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.