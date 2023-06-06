Aussie rock band performs Tennessee concert in drag

Australian band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard took to stage in drag last night for a show in rural Tennessee in response to the recent right-wing push to criminalise drag performers.

The performance came just hours after a federal judge ruled a Tennessee’s law banning drag as unconstitutional.

“This ain’t no protest, baby,” guitarist Joey Walker said to the audience. “This is a celebration!”

Meanwhile, vocalist Ambrose Kenny-Smith joked that the set would be “the first and last time you’ll ever see [him] on stage in shorts”.

Who are King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard?

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard an Australian rock band known for their prolific and genre-bending music.

With a diverse range of styles including psychedelic rock, garage rock, and thrash metal, they have become one of the most influential acts in contemporary Australian rock.

The band is also no stranger to political advocacy, whether it be through their award-winning environmental anthem ‘If Not Now, Then When?’, which calls for climate action.

Or, through their off-stage actions, such as boycotting Bluesfest earlier this year due to the inclusion of Sticky Fingers’ frontman Dylan Frost, who was previously accused of racial and transphobic abuse.

“As a band and as human beings, we stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence,” the band wrote in a statement.

“We are deeply disappointed to be in this position but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values. This is, unfortunately, one of those moments.”

Musicians being allies

King Gizzard are just the latest in a long list of musicians speaking out against the laws during their performers in Tennessee.

Band Yo La Tengo also donned drag in support of the community, whilst Hayley Kiyoko and Lizzo brought our drag queens to defy the laws.

Allies – take notes!

