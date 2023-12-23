History

Aussie Queer History in 30 seconds: Dr Lilian Cooper

Dr Lilian Cooper arrived in Brisbane in 1891 with her life partner Josephine Bedford.

Dr Lilian Cooper was Brisbane’s first female doctor. She arrived in Queensland in 1891 accompanied by her life partner Josephine Bedford.

Lilian and Josephine became renowned for their unstinting charity work. They also received medals for their wartime service, volunteering on the front lines in Europe.

On their deaths, they bequeathed their home for the construction of a palliative care hospital.

They rest for eternity in a shared grave at Brisbane’s Toowong Cemetery. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Dr Lilian Cooper and Josephine Bedford became leading citizens in their new hometown. But only after some initial resistance. Male doctors would not even speak to the ‘Lady Doctor’ when she first arrived. They refused to accept referrals from her or to administer anesthesia when she operated.

However, Lilian was undeterred, her practice thrived, and the male doctors eventually gave in.

But Dr Lilian Cooper refused to pander for social approval. She was defiantly butch, ‘mannish’ according to her contemporaries, and dressed severely. She also swore like a bullocky.

But Dr Lilian Cooper and Josephine Bedford proved two of the most civic-minded citizens Brisbane ever knew. Their contributions to the community in which they lived made lasting impacts, particularly on the women and children of their adopted hometown.

Two Women: A comprehensive history of Lil and Jo by longtime fan Destiny Rogers.

How did Brisbane respond to the in-your-face female power couple?

Lil and Jo met in England as teenagers before embarking on a life together in Australia.

Brisbane couple Katy Forde and Aleathea Monsour’s acclaimed musical about Lil and Jo: A Girl’s Guide to World War.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

