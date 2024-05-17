Aussie queens gave Melanie C a drag Spice Girls reunion

A group of Australian queens gave Melanie C a drag Spice Girl reunion on her recent solo tour, as fresh rumours fly about the real Spice Girls touring Australia next year.

Mel’s latest Aussi tour, her second in six months, saw her DJ around the country, including at Brisbane’s Big Gay Day.

Later, at Perth’s The Court Hotel, Melanie C met five Perth drag queens who got together to recreate the Spice Girls to celebrate her visit.

The queens – The Moesha, Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, Cougar Morrison, and Veronica Jean Jones – shared the photos on Instagram.

“Younger me is gagged that older me got to be a Spice Girl and MEET a Spice Girl,” The Moesha, who was Melanie B, wrote.

The Polynesian performer wrote, “Thank you … for having us and making my fafa dreams come true.”

Melanie C herself also posted one of the group shots to her own Instagram, in a carousel of Australian photos after her DJ tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H E | M O E S H A (@the.moesha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fay Rocious (@fayrocious)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie C / Mel C (@melaniecmusic)

Fresh rumours about first Australian tour

This week came yet another rumour that the Spice Girls may soon reunite for their first-ever Australian tour (!).

An ~industry insider~ called into Victorian radio station 3AW out of the blue on Tuesday. They claimed that the Spice Girls were booked to perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in early 2025.

However, the Spice Girls have left Aussie fans disappointed before. An announced 2008 Sydney concert was cancelled before tickets went on sale.

Then at the end of their 2019 shows as a four-piece in the UK, the girls promised Aussies they’d come here in February 2020.

But that tour failed to materialise before the pandemic. There was chatter at the time about just how close it came to happening.

On a solo tour last year, Melanie C told a Heaps Gay dance party the Spice Girls and the LGBTQ+ community have “shared a kinship for decades now.”

“I hope to see you very soon and maybe I’ll bring my friends with me,” she teased.

Mel B ‘kicked out of group chat’ for spilling tour tea

Melanie B is also frequently in Australia as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia. She also can’t get in front of a microphone without teasing a Spice Girls reunion.

Mel told Attitude last month that Melanie C is keen and often asks the others, “What’s going on?! Why am I in Australia doing a DJ tour when I want to be with you girls on stage?!”

Mel B promised in a few interviews that the group are “definitely” doing something this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

But Mel also revealed that the other girls are always “kicking her out” of their Spice Girls WhatsApp group for “announcing stuff I’m not meant to announce”.

Recently, we saw all five girls sing together for the first time in over a decade at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party in London.

Mel B reposted the video of the moment and teased us with the hashtag “#tourdatescomingsoon.”

More on the Spice Girls:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.