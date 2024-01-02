Screen

Aussie queen to join Drag Race UK Versus The World

An Australian queen is tipped to appear on the yet-to-be-confirmed lineup of the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.

The spinoff series debuted in 2022. Queens from previous UK seasons battled it out against Drag Race sisters from across the globe.

Last week, RuPaul formally announced season two of the series. Ru is hosting with judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and celebrity guests.

“It is my honour to present the second sickening instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World,” Ru said in a statement.

“When queens of this calibre come together, something truly magical happens.

“I can’t wait to share the international love with audiences in the UK and around the globe.”

The series will premiere sometime in early 2024, and in a first for the UK will offer the winner a cash prize.

Aussie Hannah Conda expected on UK vs the World lineup

While the season is confirmed, we likely won’t get confirmation of the lineup of queens for a few more weeks.

But Drag Race detectives online are almost certain that Sydney drag performer Hannah Conda is on the show.

Hannah was a runner-up on Drag Race Down Under season two. New Zealand’s Spankie Jackzon won that season.

Hannah is widely expected on the UK vs the World season two lineup alongside returning UK queens and others from the US, Spain, Holland, France, and the Philippines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus)

Meanwhile, another Drag Race Down Under star is also expected to appear – and compete alongside a US Drag Race legend – on another upcoming spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

But if the speculation is true, the two queens aren’t the first Drag Race Down Under queens to compete in an international edition.

In 2022, New Zealand Down Under favourite Anita Wigl’it appeared on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Anita ultimately finished seventh and the Auckland queen also won Miss Congeniality after the finale.

