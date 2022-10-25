Aussie novel When Things Happen Together is a gay road trip romance

Queer Australian author Jordan Clayden-Lewis introduces us to his new road trip gay romance novel, When Things Happen Together.

Growing up, I was always writing fiction, for the same reason I read books: to become immersed in a story where I could find both connection and entertainment.

And up until 2019, I wrote mostly fantasy and horror stories. I was a big fan of the genres, and still am.

But at some point, experiences of young love in my early 20s inspired me to start writing gay romance.

Taking my characters on a journey and giving them a happy ending is something I previously didn’t know would bring me the joy it does.

I believe love is an unrivalled feeling that takes you on a ride, all rollercoaster-like.

Or it could be how Wanda Jackson described it in the 60s: a funnel that makes your head spin, has you weak at the knees, without any choice but to go deeper and deeper.

The road to love

Thomas and Bruce’s relationship in When Things Happen Together is both of these analogies.

They’re both international travellers in their 20s who have moved over to Australia on a working holiday visa, ready to explore and live out this romanticised level of freedom that comes with relocation.

Stemming from my own love of travel, I wanted to write a story that captures the essence of an Australian road trip. Two young guys meet on chance and embark on this big adventure together filled with romance, steam, emotion, and magic.

Some of Australia’s most iconic locations are showcased along their travels. There’s chapters set in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Northern Territory, and more.

These locations I’ve visited myself, and they’ve essentially become the backbone for a fictitious story.

A love story wrapped in mystery

The underlying mystery behind the book is the number combination of 1122 which presents itself as an elemental force within Thomas and Bruce’s relationship.

A sprinkle of magical realism within the text, and a subplot puzzle that tickles the reader until the very end.

Family dynamics and the mental adversity of managing trauma are also explored.

When Things Happen Together definitely isn’t a rom-com and does have moments where the darker sides of being human are brought to the fore.

And I didn’t want to censor this. Writing this story helped me realise I was going to be okay once upon a time, even when things seemed uncertain at times.

And I hope it can do the same for others.

Years ago, it seemed as if the gay romance genre in film and literature was non-existent, and looking back, I think to myself, “How were we supposed to know what the love between two men was like?”

Now, the genre is booming, and for that, I am thankful.

Let’s continue to love.

When Things Happen Together is out now.

