Aussie hunk Andrew Lambrou unveils his Eurovision song

Australian singer Andrew Lambrou is representing Cyprus in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and has unveiled his song.

The hunky singer is based in Sydney, but he’s got Greek-Cypriot heritage and in October Cyprus’ national broadcaster picked him as the country’s 2023 entrant.

Last year, the 22-year-old competed on the Gold Coast in Eurovision: Australia Decides with song Electrify, finishing seventh.

Now the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest is in the UK in May, and Andrew Lambrou is off to to Liverpool to perform his midtempo jam Break A Broken Heart.

Andrew will hit the high notes for Cyprus in one of the competition’s two semi-finals, hoping to make it through to the grand final.

Last month, broadcaster SBS announced synth-metal band Voyager is Australia’s entrant, with song Promise.

They were picked internally and are the first music group to represent us at the Eurovision Song Contest.

UK hosting on behalf of Eurovision champs Ukraine

Last year, Sheldon Riley made it to the final and finished 15th at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy. Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their song Stefania.

The UK finished second with British singer Sam Ryder’s Space Man.

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) bosses quickly ruled Ukraine out from hosting “with deep regret” due to “safety and security issues” over the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

The UK is hosting on Ukraine’s behalf, with the BBC naming Liverpool host city from May 9-13.

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will again host Australia’s coverage of the contest on SBS.

This year is the 40th year of SBS broadcasting the cult, camp music competition to Aussies. It’s the eighth year we’ve taken part.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.