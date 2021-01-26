Aussie gay club blasts Lady Gaga’s Chromatica and the whole world is jealous

Footage of a packed Melbourne gay nightclub blasting Lady Gaga’s Chromatica has gone viral, sparking jealousy and anguish online among fans stuck in COVID-19 lockdowns overseas.

Victorian Twitter user Matt posted the footage of Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica II” transitioning into “911” at Poof Doof, the Melbourne queer club night, on Monday night ahead of the Australia Day public holiday.

And in the video, which now has over 400,000 views, the crowd of Aussie Gaga stans shout along to every lyric as they ascend to planet Chromatica.

This morning, Victorian health authorities reported the last case of local transmission in the state was 20 days ago. Authorities in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT also reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

But around the world, virus cases continue to tick up and punishing COVID-19 lockdowns and venue closures sadly continue.

“This could be us, but we live in an incompetent country,” one person wrote.

“The clubs here haven’t even been open here since the album came out,” another wrote.

“When this pandemic is over, every club better have a Chromatica night at least once a week,” a Lady Gaga fan account tweeted.

Another person tweeted, “My heart is pure broken with this lockdown seeing Australia and NZ just getting on with life.”

“I’m so happy for these people but it’s actually painful to watch this because I’m so envious,” one other person wrote.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen Cheryl Hole tweeted, “SWEET JOY! Get me to Australia ASAP!”

Watch the video of the Chromatica moment below:

OH MY GODDDDDD CHROMATICA II INTO 911!!! I LOVE AUSTRALIAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/6GOUyyBd7P — Matt (@matterial_girl) January 25, 2021

Me over here in America: pic.twitter.com/BuqCTJlnpO — John Widmer (@J_Wids) January 25, 2021

My heart is pure broken with this lockdown seeing Australia and NZ just getting on with life 💔 https://t.co/UVLvePU0KO — Jade Eire (@jade_eire) January 25, 2021

Oh guys you can’t do that with me, I wish that so hard pic.twitter.com/4le13NLR8Z — ₛₜₐᵣ (@ataldaladygaga) January 25, 2021

SWEET JOY! Get me to Australia ASAP! 😭 https://t.co/kxhHhi5kT2 — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) January 25, 2021

