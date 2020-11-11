Aussie fans still waiting for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica jockstraps

Two of Lady Gaga’s Australian fans say they’ve waited almost six months for their pink Chromatica-branded jockstraps to arrive.

Lady Gaga released her latest album Chromatica on May 29. Ahead of the release, Gaga also unveiled a tie-in collection of clothing and merchandise.

As well as shirts, pants and the usual merch, the online range included Chromatica-branded pink jockstraps and thongs.

Gaga fans quickly snapped up the jockstraps and the product sold out in all sizes.

However while American fans have showed them off all year, at least two Australian fans were left waiting.

While the singer’s online store listed the shipping time as four to five weeks, the two Aussie men have waited over five months.

One man told Pedestrian.tv he placed an order for the jockstrap back in May. However months later he’s yet to receive it.

After making inquiries, the store didn’t respond to him until his third attempt at contact.

“On the 6th of June, I still had received no confirmation email and decided to send another email querying the status of the order,” he said.

“Within a few days, I received a response stating that there were production delays. [They said] the product would be shipped within the next two to three weeks.”

‘No refunds’ on Lady Gaga Chromatica jockstraps

Steve said he was told because the jockstrap was also bundled with a digital copy of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album, refunds weren’t allowed.

While he was annoyed, he said he accepted “Trump Government-led chaos” around COVID-19 could have delayed shipping.

Then on September 2, he received another update saying the jockstrap had finally shipped.

“Frustrated, I fired back asking why the order confirmation was only sent after my 3rd email query following up the status,” he said.

“The generic response provided was an apology for the order delay and a copy-paste of the previous email response.”

The order status has read “En route to destination country” since.

However he still hasn’t received his jockstrap over six months after placing the order, and two months after the shipping confirmation.

Another Australian fan also still waiting

Another fan told Pedestrian he also hasn’t received his jockstrap. He said he’s “super annoyed” seeing Lady Gaga fans overseas with them while Aussies miss out.

“I’ve seen people in America receive their orders months ago,” he said.

“But it seems nearly everyone in Australia who has ordered one is in the same position.

“I’ve had better luck with Wish orders coming early, even during the pandemic.

“I’m still holding hope they’ll come before the release of her next album.”

