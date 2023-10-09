Aussie design influencers Josh and Matt are engaged

Insta-famous designer duo Josh and Matt have gotten engaged after almost seven years together.

Josh Jessup and Matt Moss met each other at university in Brisbane and moved in together in 2018.

During the pandemic, the couple found themselves unemployed and isolated. As a result, they threw themselves into exploring their creativity and art.

In 2021, they relocated from Sydney to Melbourne to launch their own art and home decor business, Josh and Matt Designs.

Since then, the self-taught designers and content creators have transformed their three-bedroom inner-city apartment with their colourful, eclectic designs.

Now Josh and Matt show off their work on Instagram and TikTok to their more than 1.6 million followers on the two platforms.

Fiancés Josh and Matt plan backyard wedding

In a beautiful update for their followers, the boys have shared their garden marriage proposal.

In the video, Matt is down on one knee with Josh writing in the caption he “ugly cried” as he happily gives his partner the “easiest yes” of his life.

“We’re getting married!!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

“When we first met 7 years ago, we could never have imagined this crazy, amazing life we would create together.

“But we wouldn’t have it any other way and we’re so excited for this next chapter!

“We’ll be planning a backyard wedding for next year and we can’t wait to share everything with you all.

“Thank you for being here and a part of this incredible journey!!!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh & Matt (@joshandmattdesign)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh & Matt (@joshandmattdesign)

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.