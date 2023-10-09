VIC

Aussie design influencers Josh and Matt are engaged

Jordan Hirst
Design influencers Josh and Matt get engaged
Images: Instagram

Insta-famous designer duo Josh and Matt have gotten engaged after almost seven years together.

Josh Jessup and Matt Moss met each other at university in Brisbane and moved in together in 2018.

During the pandemic, the couple found themselves unemployed and isolated. As a result, they threw themselves into exploring their creativity and art.

In 2021, they relocated from Sydney to Melbourne to launch their own art and home decor business, Josh and Matt Designs.

Since then, the self-taught designers and content creators have transformed their three-bedroom inner-city apartment with their colourful, eclectic designs.

Now Josh and Matt show off their work on Instagram and TikTok to their more than 1.6 million followers on the two platforms.

Fiancés Josh and Matt plan backyard wedding

In a beautiful update for their followers, the boys have shared their garden marriage proposal.

In the video, Matt is down on one knee with Josh writing in the caption he “ugly cried” as he happily gives his partner the “easiest yes” of his life.

“We’re getting married!!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

“When we first met 7 years ago, we could never have imagined this crazy, amazing life we would create together.

“But we wouldn’t have it any other way and we’re so excited for this next chapter!

“We’ll be planning a backyard wedding for next year and we can’t wait to share everything with you all.

“Thank you for being here and a part of this incredible journey!!!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh & Matt (@joshandmattdesign)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh & Matt (@joshandmattdesign)

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Ollie from I Kissed A Boy confirms split with Dan
‘Still mates’: I Kissed A Boy couple announce they’ve split
Matteo Lane and his husband Rodrigo Aburto
Comedian Matteo Lane just married his partner Rodrigo Aburto
Chris Stanley (StanChris) and Bret LaBelle on their age gap relationship
TikToker StanChris and partner Bret LaBelle discuss 27-year age gap
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge in gay dramedy love story Spoiler Alert
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge’s Spoiler Alert is at New Farm Cinemas
Australian Marriage equality rally lgbtiq discrimination exemptions religious freedom review equal love brisbane religious freedom religious discrimination
ABS data shows 473 same-sex couples divorced last year
Boldly Go
Boldly Go: great storytelling in just five and a half minutes