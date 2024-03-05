World

Aussie couple wants one of Greece’s first gay weddings

An Australian couple are planning on hosting a big gay Greek wedding on the stunning island of Rhodes as Greece’s first same-sex marriages begin.

Last month, Greece became the first Christian Orthodox country to legalise same-sex marriage, as well as adoption for gay couples.

The marriages are now starting across Greece. Just days after the law passed, an Aussie couple were reportedly the first to contact Rhodes’ registry office about a ceremony on the outrageously picturesque Greek island.

Local outlet Dimokratiki.gr reported the men want to have a civil wedding ceremony. The men were so eager that officials at the island’s registry office were still working to finalise the necessary procedures at the time.

On February 15, Greece’s parliament approved a same-sex marriage bill 176 votes to 76.

Local media reported that the first legal gay wedding ceremony was in Athens on March 3, 2024.

Gay dads of three finally marry in Greece

Greek gay couple Stavros Gavriliades and Dimitris Eleysiniotis tied the knot in front of loved ones at the City Hall in the south Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni.

The men have been together for over 20 years. They told broadcaster Skai TV that before the law change, they felt like “strangers” because they weren’t legally recognised as the fathers of their three children.

Now that they’re married, Stavros will officially adopt Dimitris’ twins and Dimitris will adopt his son.

Greece first gave same-sex couples access to civil partnerships in 2015, but those unions lacked equal parental rights.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis committed to a same-sex marriage bill during the 2023 election.

“This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece — a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values,” he said after it passed.

