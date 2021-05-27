Comedian says a Drag Race queen snatched his joke, and has receipts

Comedian Anthony “Lehmo” Lehmann has called out RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Anita Wig’lit for snatching a Royal joke from him for the Snatch Game episode.

“When you turn 100 you get a letter from the queen, when you turn 16 you get a text from Prince Andrew,” Anita joked as Queen Elizabeth II in the episode.

Advertisements

But comedian Lehmo revealed on his SAFM radio show Bec, Cosi and Lehmo he cracked the exact joke last August. He complained the gag had “gone global” without him.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is the biggest reality TV show in the world. My joke has gone global without me,” he said.

“What makes this even worse was that joke was banned by the BBC from the RuPaul’s broadcast in the UK, because it was too offensive to the Royal family.

“I want to be banned by the BBC, I want to offend the Royal family!”

When you turn 100 you get a letter from the Queen. And when you turn 16 you get a text from Prince Andrew. — lehmo23 (@lehmo23) July 31, 2020



(The Prince Andrew text message joke did actually make it onto the BBC’s airing of the episode. However two of Anita’s other jokes were censored in the UK.)

Anita Wig’lit reveals the initial joke was much worse

Lehmo contacted the Drag Race star over Instagram, writing, “Hey @anitawiglit happy to help out with material anytime if you need!! Loving your work on @rupaulsdragrace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lehmo (@lehmo15)

In a comment, Anita herself apologised and explained that the joke’s initial incarnation was so much worse.

“Oh no! I do apologise!! When I was doing research for the Queen character I knew that there was something funny about the letter writing,” Anita wrote.

“Initially I had, ‘Queen sends a letter to celebrate 100 years and Prince Andrew also celebrates birthdays with a sweet 16 kiss… on the vagina.’

“Friends suggested the text. Turns out they had heard it somewhere before!”

Anita Wig’lit, who is from Auckland, was eliminated on last weekend’s episode of the show.

Advertisements

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming in Australia on Stan.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.