Aussie based porn star Theo Ford living life to the full

French-born Theo Ford spent his high school years in Ireland before later spending time in both France and the US. The popular porn star with over 177,000 Twitter followers and nearly 40,000 on Instagram moved to Sydney with his then-husband a few years ago.

Following his education in Ireland, Theo moved back to Paris at the age of 19 and began work as a model.

Later, in 2013, an adult film producer came across modeling pictures of Theo and approached him about working in porn.

Last year Theo spoke to independent.ie about beginning a career as a porn star.

“When he contacted me online I didn’t know what to think. I guess my deeply curious nature just wanted to hear him out.

“I had no idea what was to come. That first time on set, I was petrified.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened. I think I left my body halfway through.

“Thankfully I kept filming and I became a true professional and a hard worker… pun intended.

“I love being on set now, I feel fulfilled. I know what I am doing.”

Theo Ford on social media

Theo has some great photography on his social media, well worth checking out.

Also on his social media, those interested in seeing a lot more of Theo will find the necessary links.

