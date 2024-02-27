Aussie actress stars in lesbian road flick Drive Away Dolls

Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan stars in Ethan Coen’s new raunchy lesbian road trip comedy Drive Away Dolls, in cinemas now.

Drive-Away Dolls is a lesbian comedy that, under its original title Drive Away Dykes, has been in the works for years.

After a studio-mandated name change, Dolls follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an “uninhibited free spirit” distraught over a recent breakup but needing to get laid. She’s best friends with uptight Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who also wants to break her dry spell.

The two lesbian friends set off together on an impulsive road trip to Tallahassee to deliver a car, making pit stops at lesbian bars on the way.

However, the journey goes awry when the queer women cross paths with a group of bungling criminals. The crooks are after the two women’s car and its mystery cargo.

Beanie Feldstein and Pedro Pascal co-star, with Matt Damon and one of your favourite main pop girls making surprise cameos.

Is Drive Away Dolls the first in a trilogy?

Drive Away Dolls is a years-long passion project from husband and wife duo Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

It’s Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut in the motion picture world, after parting ways with brother and longtime collaborator Joel.

Coen and Cooke hinted at expanding the Drive-Away Dolls universe in a chat with Collider.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve been writing this lesbian B-movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs,” Cooke said.

“And now we’ve made one of them.”

Coen added, “We have another one written. The problem with writing two is then you’re obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy.”

Drive Away Dolls is in Australian cinemas now.

Drive Away Dolls is in Australian cinemas now.