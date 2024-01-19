Aussie actor stars as gay fashion designer Christian Dior

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for biographical drama The New Look, starring Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn as gay fashion designer Christian Dior.

Juliette Binoche also plays Coco Chanel in the series that chronicles the duelling fashion designers and their contemporaries as they launch modern fashion against the backdrop of the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II.

Inspired by true events, The New Look follows “the pivotal 20th century moment when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.”

“As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy,” the synopsis states.

“The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more.”

The New Look “provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior,” Apple TV+ says.

The ten-part series also stars Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, Claes Bang as Spatz and Glenn Close as Carmel Snow.

Jack Antonoff produced and curated the soundtrack, which features covers of early- to mid-20th century songs by Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and others.

The New Look‘s first three episodes arrive on Apple TV+ on February 14, with weekly episodes after that.

Watch the trailer for the new series below:

