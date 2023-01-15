The Beatles’ seminal 1964 Australian concerts will be faithfully recreated at a Brisbane concert by international group The Beatle Boys.

The Beatles Twist & Shout will include all the group’s unstoppable number one hits in a two-hour concert experience, presented by our very own Fab Four on the QPAC stage in Brisbane.

For more than a decade, the Beatle Boys, from Newcastle, NSW, have sold out shows around the world.

The tribute group are as close as it gets to the original four lads from Liverpool. The Australian group faithfully and meticulously recreate the band’s chart-topping classics from 1963 to 1970.

In 1964, The Beatles performed six concerts in Sydney on a two week tour of Australia and New Zealand. The shows generated so much excitement and hysteria that it was given a name… Beatlemania.

The band was touring Australia for the first time. Immediately, the sold-out shows across Australia changed social and cultural attitudes in this country overnight.

The Beatles transformed Australian pop culture, youth culture and the Australian rock music scene forever. The tour is a seminal moment in Australian music history.

Tribute act The Beatle Boys perform all of The Beatles’ biggest hits

Next month, for one night only on February 23, audiences in the QPAC Concert Hall next month will relive the magic of Beatlemania at The Beatles Twist & Shout.

The Beatle Boys recreate the unique sound, costumes and banter that made the British group the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band the world has ever known.

The talented Beatle Boys will perform 35 songs. They’ll including every unstoppable classic that reached number one as well as the timeless hits of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

The Beatles Twist & Shout, presented by Ben Maiorana Entertainment, is at QPAC’s Concert Hall for one night only on Thursday, February 23. Tickets on sale now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.