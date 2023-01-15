Music

Aussie 60s Beatlemania recreated at QPAC tribute show

PROMOTION
The Beatles Twist & Shout by tribute act The Beatle Boys at QPAC
Image: Supplied

The Beatles’ seminal 1964 Australian concerts will be faithfully recreated at a Brisbane concert by international group The Beatle Boys.

The Beatles Twist & Shout will include all the group’s unstoppable number one hits in a two-hour concert experience, presented by our very own Fab Four on the QPAC stage in Brisbane.

For more than a decade, the Beatle Boys, from Newcastle, NSW, have sold out shows around the world.

The tribute group are as close as it gets to the original four lads from Liverpool. The Australian group faithfully and meticulously recreate the band’s chart-topping classics from 1963 to 1970.

In 1964, The Beatles performed six concerts in Sydney on a two week tour of Australia and New Zealand. The shows generated so much excitement and hysteria that it was given a name… Beatlemania.

The band was touring Australia for the first time. Immediately, the sold-out shows across Australia changed social and cultural attitudes in this country overnight.

The Beatles transformed Australian pop culture, youth culture and the Australian rock music scene forever. The tour is a seminal moment in Australian music history.

Tribute act The Beatle Boys perform all of The Beatles’ biggest hits

Next month, for one night only on February 23, audiences in the QPAC Concert Hall next month will relive the magic of Beatlemania at The Beatles Twist & Shout.

The Beatle Boys recreate the unique sound, costumes and banter that made the British group the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band the world has ever known.

The talented Beatle Boys will perform 35 songs. They’ll including every unstoppable classic that reached number one as well as the timeless hits of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

The Beatles Twist & Shout, presented by Ben Maiorana Entertainment, is at QPAC’s Concert Hall for one night only on Thursday, February 23. Tickets on sale now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sam Smith Adelaide South Australia
Sam Smith takes a whirlwind trip around South Australia
Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame inductees Lucy Lockjaw and Tamara Tonite to perform in Brisbane
Two local legends to join Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame
Kim Petras headlining Sydney WorldPride Rainbow Republic
Kim Petras revealed as surprise Sydney WorldPride headliner
2022 over record player
Our favourite LGBTQIA+ albums of 2022
Santa and Krampus
Ho Ho Homo! The gayest holiday events around Australia
Naomi Ackie in Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
New Whitney Houston biopic tells her queer love story, star says