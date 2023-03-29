Auslan pro Mikey Webb loved interpreting Peaches’ racy lyrics

Queensland Auslan interpreter Mikey Webb has talked with queer music icon Peaches about translating her racy lyrics into sign language at one of her Australian gigs.

For the past few years, the sign language pro has been a fixture at Queensland government press conferences during the day. But last month, Mikey joined Peaches on sign language duty at her MONA FOMA gig in Tasmania.

The singer closed with a cover of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, with spontaneous lyric changes referencing anal sex, fisting, felching and more.

Peaches uploaded footage of her and Mikey’s performance at the Tasmanian festival to her Instagram, thanking him and a colleague for their hard work making her gig more accessible.

Speaking to Double J, the Auslan interpreter told the station – and Peaches herself – that it was a “career highlight until the day I die.”

“I was having an absolute ball, I must say,” he said.

Mikey confirmed just how much prep does go into such a job, learning all the lyrics to the songs beforehand. But the unexpected lyrics in Peaches’ final song required a bit of quick thinking from the interpreter.

“There were lots of after hours activities [I had to sign]. It definitely kept me on my toes,” he said.

“I had to come up with some innovative ways to represent what lovely Peaches was singing about.”

He said when he’s translating song lyrics featuring sex acts into sign language, “there’s no real officialness to it.”

“It’s more just going, ‘this is what it looks like,'” he explained.

Mikey Webb said he’s also previously performed Auslan sign language at huge Aussie concerts including Backstreet Boys and Ed Sheeran.

“Thank you Peaches for being who you are.”

Listen to the chat between Mikey and Peaches below:

