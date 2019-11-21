One of the stars of ‘Atypical’ has come out as non-binary

Brigette Lundy-Paine, one of the stars of Netflix comedy series Atypical, has come out as non-binary.

The actor, known for their role as Casey Gardner on the Netflix series, made the heartfelt declaration on their Instagram.

“I’m nonbinary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither,” they said.

“Using they/them as of late and it feels right. Scary af to come out and been really putting this off.

“But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle with gender.

“If you’re NB, comment and celebrate yourself. You are beautiful and you are whole.”

Lundy-Paine came out as queer last year, although the actor had told their family before then.

“I come from a very queer family,” they told The Advocate.

“I think it was just like a teary phone call to my mom when I had my first girlfriend. And then after that it was kinda like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to really tell anybody else.’

“I just date who I want and not have to put up with it.”

Atypical’s third season features a queer romance

Atypical’s third season was released on Netflix earlier this month.

In the new episodes, character Casey explores her own queer sexuality with another character named Izzy.

Lundy-Paine is one of several stars to reveal their non-binary gender identity in recent months.

In September, Sam Smith announced their pronouns are “they/them” after they came out as non-binary earlier this year.

The same month, Merriam-Webster officially added the non-binary definition of “they” to its dictionary.

