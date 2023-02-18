Attention Size Queens: 24% increase in penis length

A Stanford University study reveals the average penis length increased 24% over the past 30 years. Size queens rejoice. Dicks are growing, and it’s showing.

Researchers analyzed data from 75 studies with over 55,000 men undertaken from 1992 to 2021. Dr Michael Eisenberg, the study’s author, wrote in the World Journal of Men’s Health that the various studies focused on the length of an erect penis.

The conclusion?

“Erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches, over the past 29 years.”

Dr Eisenberg said he initially expected the research would reveal a decline in penis length. But growers are showers and the study exposed a 24% increase.

The researchers restricted analysis to studies where investigators measured penis length, excluding data based on self-measurement.

(Previous studies reveal that self-measurement is unreliable. Because men lie about the size of their dicks. Otherwise, researchers could simply analyse Grindr profiles.)

Dr Anthony Youn, an American plastic surgeon with a popular TikTok channel claims studies are skewed because men with smaller penises avoid involvement.

Why the increase?

The Stanford University researchers said further research would be needed to understand the reasons for the increase. They speculated that sedentary lifestyles, overconsumption of junk food and pollution might be contributing factors.

But whatever the cause, it seems certain the rapidly increasing size of the male schlong could have serious health and safety consequences.

However happy the increase may make size queens, there’s a serious danger men won’t be able to walk anywhere without tripping over their dicks.

That will be hard to swallow.

