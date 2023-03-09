‘Attachment’ taps into all our lesbian u-haul fears

The lesbian u-haul stereotype is now being used as horror film fodder.

Attachment tells the story of has-been actress Maja (Josephine Park) and Jewish scholar Leah (Ellie Kendrick), who (in classic les fashion) quickly fall into a serious relationship.

After Leah experiences a seizure, Maja goes back home with her to London, where Leah’s Jewish Orthodox mother Chana (Sofie Gråbøl) swoops in to help with her daughter’s recovery.

Living all together in the middle of a Hasidic neighborhood, Maja becomes suspicious of Chana as things begin to go bump in the night.

What the critics are saying about Attachment

Variety

For horror fans that as compelled by creative ideas as style or execution, “Attachment” embraces what to many may be a new or different text, but it’s clearly knowledgeable about the traditions of the genre — and deeply faithful to its spirit.

Horror Queers Podcast

Unexpectedly funny (in a good way), Attachment benefits from its trio of stellar lead performances and a unique take on the possession sub-genre.

Medium

Attachment will more than sate your cravings, especially if you’ve been yearning for a kosher Sapphic thriller with Kabbalahesque underpinnings: “Is that a dybbuk in your pocket or are you just glad to see me?”

Autostraddle

While it may be imperfect, this is a movie that understands the horror of brushing your curls until they’re ripped out of your skull. Add in some hot lesbian sex and a frightening mother and that’s enough for this Jewish reviewer.

San Jose Mercury News

It’s a beautiful, artistically told love story with supernatural elements, and serves as yet another example of elevated horror filmmaking that’s pushing the genre into interesting, exciting and relevant new directions.

‘Attachment’ is available to stream on Shudder.

