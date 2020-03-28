ATSAQ flying the flag Transgender Day of Visibility 2020

During 30 years as a representative organisation, the Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland (ATSAQ) has worked on many fronts to raise the visibility of transgender people. That included, for much of the last decade, ATSAQ flying the flag on International Transgender Day of Visibility. And, in 2020, they will celebrate it once again.

The first International Transgender Day of Visibility occurred on 31 March 2009. The day celebrates transgender people and raises awareness of the discrimination they face worldwide.

ATSAQ

ATSAQ, founded in 1990, provides social opportunities for transgender people, their friends and families.

The organisation also provides information and education for the general public. It supports transgender people and advocates for them.

The social distancing restrictions of the COVID-19 era caused the cancellation of their next scheduled monthly lunch on 28 March. Of course, the pandemic will also stop any public gatherings on Transgender Day of Visibility.

But transgender people have worked too hard on raising awareness, to be now made invisible by this pandemic.

And, after 30 years, nothing will stop ATSAQ flying the flag for transgender visibility.

ATSAQ flying the flag for International Transgender Day of Awareness 2020

Therefore, in 2020, ATSAQ will celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility online.

On Tuesday 31 March ATSAQ will share stories of amazing transgender men and women. Stories of challenges faced and challenges overcome. We’re facilitating the event for ATSAQ on the QNews Facebook page. So pop in on the day as we fly the flag for this crucial annual celebration.

Share your story

And ATSAQ also want to share your stories. So email us even a paragraph that you’d like to share with the world on this special day – and a pic if you’re comfortable to — and we’ll compile it all for the day.

ATSAQ: 30 years of proudly providing education, information, political advocacy and support for transgender people in Queensland.

