ATSAQ celebrates beloved Queensland volunteer Aunty Pat

Queensland transgender advocates have paid tribute to long-serving volunteer Aunty Pat, who has retired from community fundraising after 26 years.

Aunty Pat (pictured, second from right) has had to retire due to her health. Australian Transgender Support Association (ATSAQ) President Gina Mather thanked Pat for her years of volunteer work.

“Aunty Pat has been a fixture at the Sportsman Hotel on Friday evenings for years, raising funds for ATSAQ,” Gina said.

“Parking her hand-painted 1956 Holden outside the hotel with a dummy leg hanging out from a closed boot became folklore for those who knew.

“Those who didn’t know were in for a shock!”

Aunty Pat, who has five sons and one daughter with wife Sally, got involved with ATSAQ in 1993.

Late that year, an ATSAQ member named Geraldine had passed away in her New Farm flat. Geraldine’s family in Western Australia were notified but renounced her and refused all contact.

Aunty Pat worked with ATSAQ for months to arrange a proper funeral for Geraldine.

Pat went on to receive three Volunteer Awards at the Queens Ball.

The Sportsman Hotel team also paid tribute to her on the venue’s Facebook page.

“Everyone here at the Sporties would like to send our thoughts and unreserved appreciation to Aunty Pat,” they wrote.

“She has been part of the furniture here at the pub for forever and a day, raising money for ATSAQ.

“Friday nights will not be the same. Raise a cappuccino with five sugars to our Aunty Pat.”

ATSAQ supports and advocates for transgender community

The Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland (ATSAQ) has supported and advocated for the state’s transgender community since 1990.

Each Friday night, ATSAQ volunteer Linda (pictured, far left) sells raffle tickets during the Sportsman Hotel’s Balls Out Bingo event to raise money for the unfunded organisation.

ATSAQ holds monthly luncheons to allow the trans community to meet and socialise. For more information, visit the ATSAQ Facebook page here.

