Athlete Simon Dunn slams homophobic meme using his image

Athlete Simon Dunn has called out a homophobic meme using his image alongside a list of desirable and undesirable attributes in gay men.

The Australian-born Dunn became aware of the divisive meme after friends started tagging him on social media.

The meme’s author lists “acts like a normal human being”, “has a personality” and “doesn’t force upon you the fact that they are gay” as qualities in gay men they “respect”. The list appears next to Dunn’s photo.

But next an image of comedian Julian Clary is a list of attributes the author “does not respect” including “sexuality is the focal point of their existence”, as well as having too much rainbow “clothing and jewellery” and “dressing like a clown.”

When Dunn became aware of the “appalling” meme he responded to it on social media, saying it did not represent his views.

“Don’t use my image for your internalized homophobia,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Don’t make assumptions on the kind of gay man I am or the kind of gay men I associate with.

“I’ll always support those those who are true to themselves and be who they truly are.

“I will always be your biggest advocate!”

Someone (a gay man, no less) just shared this absolute fucking catastrophe on my Facebook feed and I hit delete so fast and hard I almost smashed my phone screen. Internalised homophobia is a disease x pic.twitter.com/2jqRfVl7cs — James (@JamesFl) July 26, 2019

Don’t use my image for your internalised homophobia, don’t make assumptions on the kind of gay man I am or the kind of gay men I associate myself with. I’ll always support those those who are true to themselves and be who they truly are. I will always be your biggest advocate! https://t.co/n6eIf8Cd1h — Simon Dunn (@BySimonDunn) July 26, 2019

Simon Dunn previously hit back at to Israel Folau

Simon Dunn joined the Australian bobsledding team in 2014, becoming the first openly gay man to do so.

He announced his retirement from the sport and his return to rugby in 2016.

Last year, Dunn clapped back at rugby star Israel Folau’s anti-gay comments with a sweet photo of him kissing his partner on the footy field.

Dunn shared a photo of himself kissing his boyfriend Felix after a rugby match victory and encouraged followers to tag Folau.

