Astronaut accused of first space crime against her ex-wife

A NASA astronaut’s ex-wife has accused her of identity theft while in orbit on the International Space Station, which could be the first crime in space.

Anne McClain and her partner Summer Worden are in the midst of a divorce. According to the New York Times, the two women have been involved in “a bitter separation and parenting dispute for much of the past year.”

Worden accused McClain of committing identity theft and claimed the astronaut accessed her private financial records without her permission.

Worden claimed her partner had done so from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during a recent six-month space mission.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain denies the allegations

McClain acknowledged she accessed the account while onboard the ISS but has denied any wrongdoing. She claimed she was monitoring it to ensure there were no issues. She wanted to make sure it contained enough funds to care for Worden’s child, as she had always done.

While Worden is accusing McClain of improper access and identity theft. There is no suggestion McClain withdrew or spent any of the money.

McClain also claimed that Worden never prevented her from accessing the bank account. She denied Wordern told her to stop accessing it, and thought she still had permission to.

Her lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said McClain used the same password she had always used to access the account.

Hardin told the New York Times that McClain “strenuously denies that she did anything improper” and is fully cooperating.

McClain refuted claims that she inappropriately accessed the bank account of her estranged spouse.

Mark Sundahl, from Cleveland State University’s Global Space Law Centre, said he wasn’t aware of any previous crimes committed in space.

NASA officials said they were not aware of any space crimes committed on the ISS.

According to the New York Post, McClain has never publicly spoken about her sexuality.

Her marriage to Worden only became public knowledge during the legal issues with their divorce.

