Ask the Experts: Skin pigmentation with Dr Laura Wheller

Dr Laura Wheller from Ascot Dermatology is here to answer all of your questions and queries about skin pigmentation.

What is skin hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is a term used to describe skin that appears darker than a person’s natural skin tone.

Hyperpigmentation usually isn’t harmful, but it can sometimes occur in association with underlying medical conditions.

In general, the biggest risk factors for hyperpigmentation are sun exposure and inflammation of the skin, which can both lead to increased melanin production. Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its colour.

Other risk factors for hyperpigmentation include oral contraception, pregnancy, darker skin type, certain medications, and trauma to the skin.

Types of hyperpigmentation

Melasma is a common type of hyperpigmentation thought to be due to hormonal changes and/or sun exposure.

It generally occurs on the face as brown flat patches or freckle-like spots. It is more common in women and those who tan easily or have darker skin.

Lentigines (aka liver spots) are related to excess sun exposure over time.

They generally appear as brown spots on areas exposed to the sun, like the hands and face.

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is another type of skin pigmentation which occurs as a result of injury or inflammation to the skin.

Common causes for this are acne, insect bites or rashes such as eczema.

How to diagnose hyperpigmentation?

Through taking a thorough history and examination, skin specialists (dermatologists) can diagnose the cause of your hyperpigmentation.

In some cases, further investigations may be required such as blood tests or a skin biopsy.

Treatment for skin pigmentation

Strict sun protection is the most important part of addressing hyperpigmentation.

Broad-spectrum SPF50+ physical-blocking sunscreens containing zinc or titanium should be applied regularly (every 2 hours) during the day.

Mineral sunscreens with iron oxide can help block physical light.

Wearing a hat and protective clothing is also extremely advisable.

Topical prescription medication containing ingredients such as hydroquinone or retinoid can also fade pigmentation.

Chemical peels, pigment laser and other light-based treatments can also reduce hyperpigmentation.

