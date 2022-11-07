Ask the Experts: Pet Funerals with Scott Gunnell

When your pet passes away, everyone in your family feels sadness.

If it happens unexpectedly, some family members may not be able to say goodbye.

Valuable time to think and plan

The decision to have your pet cremated can provide many options to farewell your furry family member.

This gives you time to think about how you would like to commemorate them.

Arranging for Pet Angel to bring your pet into our care is the first step to giving your pet the dignified and peaceful farewell that they deserve.

Pet Angel offers funerals in our beautiful Remembrance Room for families to farewell their pet.

Your pet will be prepared by staff prior to your arrival, lying peacefully in the centrestage of the room.

Saying goodbye your way

We give you privacy to say your goodbyes.

With ample seating, your family can spend time with your pet, sharing stories, giving pats, and shedding tears.

There is a television provided with calming music and a beautiful waterfall scenery on screen.

However, if you prefer, you’re welcome to provide photos prior to the funeral to be shown on screen.

There’s a plinth for you to stand and say a few words if you wish.

We have many families struggling with the loss of their pet who say that seeing them one last time before cremation has helped them immensely with the healing process.

So why choose pet cremation?

It’s an emotional subject, but one all pet owners will face one day.

The thought of it is grim to think about, I know, but one that we should always be prepared for.

If you ever find yourself in that moment of having to suddenly say goodbye to your pet, are you prepared for that dreaded question “what afterlife care have you chosen?”.

Believe it or not, the great majority of people leave the ‘afterlife’ arrangements to the vet.

Do you know what happens to your fur baby…? Do you even ask?

I fail to understand how you can love a pet for many years and then seemingly not care.

Having your pet cremated means they can go with you wherever you go.

Moving house is almost inevitable these days, particularly if you are renting.

If you live in an apartment, where do you bury your pet? There is not a lot of choice in those instances.

Though I understand those who have no need to keep your pet’s ashes, for this reason we offer more than one option.

Aside from just individual cremation and having your pets’ ashes returned, we offer an affordable ‘Cremation with a Friend’ where we will respectfully bring your pet into our care.

We will then we will spread your pet’s ashes on our farm at Eden Ridge, Kyogle. A final resting for your beloved pet.

Please note: let Pet Angel know that you would like a funeral before cremation as we need a day’s notice to arrange a time.

PET ANGEL FUNERALS

9/66 PRITCHARD RD, VIRGINIA QLD 4014

3/21 EXPANSION ST, MOLENDINAR QLD 4214

1800 738 264 | PETANGEL.COM.AU

