Ask the Experts: Locating trauma with life coach Will Andrews

The other day I was chatting with a friend, and we were talking about how we both grew up in “nice” areas and how people often comment, “you are so lucky having grown up there!” But the reality for me is, there is so much trauma associated with this beautiful place.

I do look forward to the day I never have to go back (my dad still lives there, so I visit begrudgingly, but, it’s like… emotionally ew)

Anyway, my friend said, “-not that I had any traumas when I lived there, except for the bullying”.

And I was like, “babe, that’s trauma”.

So we talked about trauma for a minute, how even if it is common (e.g. bullying) that it is still trauma, which he had never considered.

That’s the thing about how we experience life, one event can mean a different thing to the people who experienced it.

So what does this mean?

With my clients, we establish which significant events from their past which have caused them pain in their present, and dissect those events.

By doing this, you can look at them through a different lens and reassign their meaning to remove the pain that you’ve carried, enabling you to move forward, free from those feelings.

