Ask the experts: dermatology with Laura Wheller

Ascot Dermatology is a new specialist medical practice that provides care for both paediatric and adult patients.

It is a boutique practice with state-of-the-art facilities, and one of only a few practices in Brisbane offering a full range of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology specialist services.

The practice is housed in a resurrected old Queenslander that has been thoughtfully restored to create a positive patient experience.

With earthy tones and traditional features, the clinic’s aesthetic draws inspiration from by the suburb’s leafy surroundings.

The beautiful surroundings of the Australian environment will also hopefully invoke a sense of calm and homely comfort.

Our goals

The main goal of Ascot Dermatology is to provide patients with a high level of specialised medical care to address a wide variety of skin conditions.

These may ranging from skin cancers to complex skin rashes and cosmetic concerns.

After many years of working in the dermatology field, the clinic’s founder, dermatologist Dr Laura Wheller, has been very selective in offering the most up-to-date skin treatments and technologies.

Specialised dermatology treatments

There are many clinics in Brisbane that perform skin treatments.

However, very few are lead by a dermatologist and can offer an expert specialist level of care.

Ascot Dermatology has a highly experienced clinical team to ensure that patients are getting the best and safest procedure for their skin concerns, backed by the latest evidence-based medicine.

The clinic offers specialised acne clinics and skin cancer surgery.

The clinic also offer minor surgical procedures such as cosmetic injectables, peels, radiofrequency micro-needling, and laser treatment.

ASCOT DERMATOLOGY

7 BUTLER STREET ASCOT QLD 4007

07 2113 0137 | ASCOTDERMATOLOGY.COM.AU

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.