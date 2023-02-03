Ask the Experts: Choosing the right crematorium with Pet Angel

Pets are a huge part of our lives, and when they pass, it can be hard to deal with their loss. Aside from the emotional pain you feel, there is also the practical side of things that must be dealt with.

One such thing is getting answers to questions about the crematorium you are sending your beloved pet to – what does it involve, and is it the most suitable course of action?

Before you decide, here are a few things you should consider.

Where is the pet crematorium located?

If the company cannot give you a straight answer, this is the very first red flag.

Pet Angel have two locations, in Brisbane and the Gold Coast with an open door policy where you can visit any time during office hours.

What does the pet cremation service involve?

You want to ensure that the price includes the whole service.

For example, Pet Angel collects your pet from your home or veterinary clinic, then complete an individual cremation, with an ink paw print and lock of fur.

We then deliver the ashes directly to your home or your veterinary clinic all included in each package with your chosen urn.

Am I allowed to spend some time with my pet before cremation?

If a crematorium says no to this question, this is a red flag.

If you weren’t able to see your pet when they passed, Pet Angel provides an opportunity for you and your family to see them before the cremation.

You can have an intimate final farewell in our beautiful Remembrance Room.

Can I witness the pet cremation process?

If they say no, would this mean they have something to hide? With Pet Angel, you may observe the beginning of the cremation process in our viewing room.

However, this service is only available for the first cremation of the day (early morning).

The emotional pain of losing a pet can be overwhelming. If you are faced with the decision to cremate your furbaby, you must understand all aspects before making this choice for them.

Pet cremation services vary significantly in cost and quality, so make sure you do your research.

A great tip is to speak with your veterinarian who can refer you to trusted and reliable pet cremation service providers but be sure to ask them if they have actually visited the facility

Find out more about giving your fur angel an intimate, graceful, and dignified final farewell.

