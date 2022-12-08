Ask the experts: All about surrogacy with Dr Shane Higgins

As a fertility specialist in Brisbane, I often see LGBTQ+ couples who aren’t quite sure where to start when it comes to surrogacy and growing their family.

For same-sex male couples, it’s a common misconception that surrogacy isn’t possible in Australia. In fact, although a complex process, it is a route that many go down.

What is surrogacy?

In surrogacy, an embryo is created using an egg and sperm produced by the intended parent(s) or donors. From there, it is then transferred into the surrogate’s uterus.

Most commonly, if you’re a same-sex male couple, you will require an egg donor and surrogate to help create your family.

Surrogacy in Australia

Australia allows altruistic surrogacy, meaning the surrogate cannot receive payment.

Although compensation can be covered by the intended parents for things such as travel, obstetric care, etc., they cannot be paid specifically for surrogacy.

Egg donors must donate altruistically as well. When it comes to finding an egg donor, you may wish to ask a friend or relative, but of course the egg donor cannot be a relative of the person providing the sperm.

Where to start

At Queensland Fertility Group, we are always happy to walk you through the process of surrogacy.

We have a dedicated donor and surrogacy program to help couples or individuals on their path to parenthood.

You’ll have the support of an entire team, with access to the most advanced science and effective fertility treatments available.

Ready to connect?

Our doors are always open to have a chat and find out how we can help you achieve your dreams of growing your family.

