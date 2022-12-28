Ask the Experts: All about rosacea with Dr Laura Wheller

Dr Laura Wheller from Ascot Dermatology is back again to give us the rundown on rosacea .

What is rosacea?

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness, blushing, flushing and visible blood vessels most typically on the face.

It can also be associated with pimple-like spots and thickening of the skin (phymatous change).

The affected skin may be sensitive and develop a hot or burning sensation.

Rosacea can occur in males and females, and it is more common in fairer skin types.

There is no cure for rosacea, but treatment aims to control and reduce its appearance and symptoms.

What causes it?

The cause of rosacea is largely unknown, but it is thought to be due to a combination of genetic, hormonal and environmental factors.

It is not contagious and it is not due to poor hygiene.

Things such as hot drinks, spicy foods, alcohol, extremes of temperature, sun exposure, mental stress, exercise, and certain skincare or cosmetic products may trigger flare-ups.

How to diagnose it?

Through taking a thorough history and examination, skin specialists (dermatologists) can diagnose rosacea.

In some cases, they may require further investigations such as blood tests or a skin biopsy to exclude other conditions that can mimic rosacea.

How to treat it?

Rosacea treatment involves controlling the skin signs and symptoms. A gentle skincare regimen and also good sun protection is important to reduce skin inflammation.

It is also important to identify and avoid any relevant triggers for flares.

Topical prescription medication can be used to reduce redness and the pimple-like spots.

Oral prescription medication may be necessary to reduce inflammation for more moderate to severe rosacea.

Vascular laser can be effective at reducing visible blood vessels and skin redness.

To find out more about dermatology skin treatment options, visit ASCOTDERMATOLOGY.COM.AU.

Or, you can also contact Ascot Dermatology at 07 2113 0137 .

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.