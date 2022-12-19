Ask the Experts: Ageing and rejuvenation with Ascot Dermatology

Dr Laura Wheller is here to explain the process of rejuvenation and how it can help you age gracefully.

How does skin ageing occur?

With age, our skin structure naturally changes. The biggest contributor to skin ageing is sun exposure.

Other factors (eg. smoking, genetics, nutrition and general health) can also influence skin ageing.

The structural changes that occur in the skin include thinning of the epidermis (the outer layer of the skin), and reduced collagen and elastin in the dermis (the deeper layer of the skin).

As a result, these processes can lead to skin wrinkles, dryness, laxity, freckles, sun spots, redness and irregular pigmentation.

What is skin rejuvenation?

Skin rejuvenation refers to cosmetic treatments that aim achieve more youthful skin, visualised as fewer lines, and more even skin tone and texture.

Skin rejuvenation methods aim to stimulate elastin and collagen production in the skin.

An important component of skin rejuvenation is sun protection and addressing any other relevant lifestyle factors.

How to achieve skin rejuvenation?

One of the most common methods is skin resurfacing.

This refers to any treatment that will physically removed the top layer of the skin, such as lasers or chemical peels.

Ablative laser resurfacing is considered the gold standard for skin rejuvenation. This procedure involves use of a laser to remove the outer layers of the skin to smooth lines and wrinkles.

A chemical peel is a solution that is applied to the skin to help the skin’s outer layers to peel away. It aims to produce a smoother complexion and improve discolouration.

Alternative Methods

Other methods of skin rejuvenation include radiofrequency, microneedling or injectable treatments.

Radiofrequency microneedling uses tiny needles and radiofrequency waves to stimulate collagen and elastin. This can result in improved fine lines and skin texture.

And lastly, dermal fillers. These are injectable compounds to improve skin contouring, and botulinum toxin treatments can relax wrinkles by blocking nerve stimulation.

What skin rejuvenation method is best?

Not every method of skin rejuvenation is appropriate for every person, however.

It is therefore worthwhile seeing a skin specialist (dermatologist) to ensure you are getting the right treatment to address your cosmetic specific concerns within your desired budget and downtime.

